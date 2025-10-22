Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,909,000 after buying an additional 120,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,283,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,444 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $252.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.17 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

