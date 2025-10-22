Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource by 90.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

