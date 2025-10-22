Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.