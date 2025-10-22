Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

