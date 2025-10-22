Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 112,776 Shares of Potlatch Corporation $PCH

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Potlatch by 472.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 749,491 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Potlatch by 254.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 876,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,547,000 after purchasing an additional 629,334 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Potlatch in the first quarter worth about $19,176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Potlatch by 51.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Potlatch by 130.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 485,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 274,535 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Potlatch stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. Potlatch Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $354.19 million for the quarter. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.62%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Potlatch from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

