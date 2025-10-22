Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 115 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.4%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,553 shares of company stock worth $10,361,079. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.