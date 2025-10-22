Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,433 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in News by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of News by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $2,508,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

