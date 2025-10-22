Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,240,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 7,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 33.5% during the second quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $257.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.