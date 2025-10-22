Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,240,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 7,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 33.5% during the second quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $257.33.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
