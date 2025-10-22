Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.60.

GOOGL opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $257.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

