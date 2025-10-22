AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,985 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $100,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Apple stock opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.74. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $265.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
