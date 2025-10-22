Analyzing UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) & Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO)

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) and Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for UL Solutions and Rentokil Initial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UL Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Rentokil Initial 1 2 2 2 2.71

UL Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $71.57, indicating a potential downside of 6.15%. Given UL Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UL Solutions is more favorable than Rentokil Initial.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

UL Solutions has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rentokil Initial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

UL Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Rentokil Initial pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. UL Solutions pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rentokil Initial pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rentokil Initial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares UL Solutions and Rentokil Initial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UL Solutions 11.08% 37.33% 12.76% Rentokil Initial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Rentokil Initial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of UL Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UL Solutions and Rentokil Initial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UL Solutions $2.87 billion 5.34 $326.00 million $1.62 47.07 Rentokil Initial $6.95 billion 1.97 $392.32 million $1.51 17.91

Rentokil Initial has higher revenue and earnings than UL Solutions. Rentokil Initial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UL Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UL Solutions beats Rentokil Initial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc. provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators. The Consumer segment offers safety certification testing, ongoing certification, global market access, testing for connectivity, performance and quality, and critical systems advisory and training services, as well as product market acceptance and risk mitigation services for customers in the consumer products end markets comprising consumer electronics, medical devices, information technologies, appliances, HVAC, lighting, and retail, as well as consumer applications, such as new mobility, smart products, and 5G. The Software and Advisory segment provide software and technical advisory services that enable customers to manage regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency, and operationalize sustainability for regulated industries, including life sciences, supply chain regulations, transparency needs, and new ESG and sustainability requirements. It offers ULTRUS software brand to help customers improve speed to market, sustainability and safety. UL Solutions Inc. was formerly known as UL Inc. and changed its name to UL Solutions Inc. in June 2022. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. UL Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ULSE Inc.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats. In addition, it engages in the supply and maintenance of workwear and protective equipment. Further, the company offers property care services; and provides a range of specialist cleaning services, such as graffiti removal deep cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, trauma cleaning, and flood or fire damage cleaning, as well as specialist medical and hygiene services. Rentokil Initial plc was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

