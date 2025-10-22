Apple Inc. $AAPL is RKL Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $265.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.49 and a 200 day moving average of $217.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

