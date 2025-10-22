Apple Inc. $AAPL is Trust Co of Kansas’ 7th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 28.3% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 209.2% in the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Apple Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.74. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $265.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

