Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,892 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Apple by 6.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,138,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,695,715,000 after purchasing an additional 749,648 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 33.5% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 50,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $718,000. NRI Wealth Management LC increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC now owns 34,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple by 171.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

Apple Stock Up 0.2%

AAPL stock opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $265.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

