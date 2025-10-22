Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $265.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

