Avantor (AVTR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.6475 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Avantor's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AVTR opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 60.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

