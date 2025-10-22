Banco Santander (SAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $15.3172 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM ET.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAN opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0956 per share. This represents a yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

