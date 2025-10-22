Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $651.3020 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $331.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.