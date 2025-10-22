BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $718,000 Investment in Apple Inc. $AAPL

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Apple comprises 0.2% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $265.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.74.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $279.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.