Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) & Stantec (NYSE:STN) Head to Head Analysis

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) and Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton and Stantec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 3 9 2 1 2.07 Stantec 0 0 8 0 3.00

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus target price of $129.45, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Stantec.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stantec has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Stantec”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $11.98 billion 1.04 $935.00 million $8.14 12.37 Stantec $5.47 billion 2.36 $263.82 million $2.74 41.38

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Stantec. Booz Allen Hamilton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stantec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Stantec shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Stantec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Stantec pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stantec pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Stantec has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Stantec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 8.70% 73.05% 11.61% Stantec 5.62% 19.03% 8.04%

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Stantec on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc. provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions. The company also provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. In addition, it offers planning and design services to clients in residential, logistics, retail, infrastructure, energy, higher education, and urban regeneration sectors; architectural and interior design, and planning services in the science and technology, commercial workplace, higher education, residential, and hospitality markets. Further, the company provides transportation advisory, transport engineering, and technical design; project delivery consultancy services for mining, resources, and industrial infrastructure projects; paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors; and environmental and cultural resource compliance services. Additionally, it offers consulting services in sustainable building design, energy infrastructure upgrades, sustainable district heating network, and e-mobility; and planning, design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

