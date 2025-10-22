Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 10.24%.The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

