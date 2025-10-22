Brookmont Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 33,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 152,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 11,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 190,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.82 to $205.16 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Phillip Securities downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Apple Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AAPL opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.49 and a 200 day moving average of $217.74. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $265.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

