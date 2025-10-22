Cactus, Inc. $WHD Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cactus alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 238,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 197,887 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,508,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,116,000 after purchasing an additional 162,374 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.28 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cactus

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.