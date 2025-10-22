Camden Property Trust $CPT Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 30,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.61.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

