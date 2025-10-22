Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,669.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,880,000 after buying an additional 1,017,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,882,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,942,000 after purchasing an additional 273,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,753,000 after purchasing an additional 192,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.61.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

