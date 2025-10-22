Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 182.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $34,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 124.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,667 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,162 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

