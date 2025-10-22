CIBC Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$77.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$69.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

About Finning International

Shares of FTT opened at C$71.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.65. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$34.59 and a twelve month high of C$71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

