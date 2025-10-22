Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 20.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 66.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $181,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,840.56. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Cinemark Stock Up 2.0%

CNK stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

