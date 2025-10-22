Community Financial Services Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.7% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NRI Wealth Management LC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC now owns 34,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Apple by 171.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its position in Apple by 6.4% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 50,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.9% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.7% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $265.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

