CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Head-To-Head Survey

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Risk and Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure -24.53% -65.50% 26.83% OppFi -6.04% 53.83% 19.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CompoSecure and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CompoSecure and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 1 0 5 0 2.67 OppFi 1 2 3 0 2.33

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. OppFi has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 36.82%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and OppFi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.82 million 7.54 -$53.72 million ($1.68) -11.75 OppFi $525.96 million 1.65 $7.26 million ($1.31) -7.60

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OppFi beats CompoSecure on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.