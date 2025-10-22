Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,065 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 58.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

NOK opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.85. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

