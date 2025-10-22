Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,704 Shares of Telefonica SA $TEF

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,704 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonica by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,243,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,638,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Telefonica by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 780,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 389,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 454,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 179,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonica has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $4.20.

Telefonica stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telefonica SA has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

