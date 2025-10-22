Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,464 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get UiPath alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $3,907,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $11,016,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 56,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of PATH opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.97, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 192,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,944.40. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 27,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $460,034.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 662,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,057,822.52. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,143,990 shares of company stock valued at $30,782,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.