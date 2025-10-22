Contrasting Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Blue Owl Capital pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and T. Rowe Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital 2.88% 19.64% 10.38% T. Rowe Price Group 28.72% 19.77% 15.04%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 4 11 1 2.81 T. Rowe Price Group 4 10 1 1 1.94

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Owl Capital and T. Rowe Price Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 31.21%. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus price target of $107.54, suggesting a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and T. Rowe Price Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $2.30 billion 11.52 $109.58 million $0.09 189.56 T. Rowe Price Group $7.09 billion 3.23 $2.10 billion $8.95 11.65

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. T. Rowe Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Owl Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital



Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About T. Rowe Price Group



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Shanghai, China; Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Washington, DC.

