CV Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

CV Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.5% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total value of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,353.28. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,196,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ META opened at $733.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $744.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

