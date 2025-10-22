Cwm LLC Acquires 69,700 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust $BCAT

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 8,947.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 83.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1,748.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCAT opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

