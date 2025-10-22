Cwm LLC Buys 1,184 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $174,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 202,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 57,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 309,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $228,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the second quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $733.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $744.95 and its 200-day moving average is $686.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,353.28. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,381,832.90. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

