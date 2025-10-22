Cwm LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July $XBJL

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XBJL opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.