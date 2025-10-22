Cwm LLC Grows Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA

Cwm LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 3,524.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,102 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 40.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE:MFA opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $930.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.70.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 17.62%.The company had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

