Cwm LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 54.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,283 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $144,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $51,324,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,407,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,359,000 after purchasing an additional 385,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $178,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,031.36. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $164,832.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,671.92. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 678 shares of company stock worth $75,948 and sold 20,845 shares worth $2,440,666. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.46.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

