Cwm LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Cwm LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 485.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,479,000 after acquiring an additional 278,193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,479,000 after buying an additional 630,065 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.