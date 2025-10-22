Cwm LLC Sells 809 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $570,370,000 after buying an additional 2,282,300 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 599,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after buying an additional 471,217 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $45,734,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $162,924,000 after buying an additional 214,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average of $203.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.33.

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,749,900. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

