Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $266,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 902,892 shares in the company, valued at $19,258,686.36. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $150,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 940,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,813,161.88. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,734 shares of company stock worth $1,817,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.85. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

