Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.

In other Enova International news, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $50,481.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,903.11. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 26,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,781,493.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,918.04. This represents a 16.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,788 shares of company stock worth $11,009,765 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Enova International by 6.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Enova International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 350.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Enova International has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.69 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 8.75%.Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

