Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Envista by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 464,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 196,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Envista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 287,564 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $682.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.21 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

