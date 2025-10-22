Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.