Financial Analysis: Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) & FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp and FirstSun Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 4 1 1 2.50 FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.05%. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than FirstSun Capital Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $620.14 million 1.67 $117.21 million $2.92 9.97 FirstSun Capital Bancorp $389.44 million 2.82 $75.63 million $3.13 12.62

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and FirstSun Capital Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FirstSun Capital Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstSun Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 16.88% 9.46% 1.15% FirstSun Capital Bancorp 15.99% 9.24% 1.19%

Summary

FirstSun Capital Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; and telephone, mobile, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; interactive teller machines; insurance premium financing; check deposit and alert notification; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination, and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and leasing; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Marietta, Ohio.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

