Financial Survey: Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Clear Channel Outdoor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $47.38 million 0.07 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor $1.51 billion 0.61 -$179.25 million $0.04 46.38

Pop Culture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pop Culture Group and Clear Channel Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Clear Channel Outdoor 2 2 2 1 2.29

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus target price of $2.18, suggesting a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Volatility and Risk

Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 1.25% N/A -2.52%

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats Pop Culture Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pop Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays. It offers solutions, such as RADARView, an audience and campaign planning tool, which analyzes historical mobile location data; RADARConnect, a campaign amplification solution that delivers ads across mobile and other devices to re-target audience groups exposed to an out-of-home advertisement; RADARProof, a campaign measurement and attribution solutions which analyzes anonymized and/or aggregated data; and RADARSync, a data integration platform that uses customer data across the tools for customized application of solutions to customers' specific audience targets and goals. In addition, the company sells street furniture equipment; provides cleaning and maintenance services; and operates public bike programs, a public bicycle rental program that offers bicycles for rent to the public. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

