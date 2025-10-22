Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

FINGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday.

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $50.21 on Friday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 214.0%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.22. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

