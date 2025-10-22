Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.2857.

FLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

FLY opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Firefly Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported ($5.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($4.88). The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Firefly Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

